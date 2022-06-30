I don’t know about you, but I’m very excited for the Fourth of July this year, especially living here at the Jersey Shore.

I remember growing up celebrating at the beach.

We'd spend the day in the sand, the afternoon watching a Fourth of July parade, and then of course came the Fireworks.

They were always the highlight.

Wallethub is gearing up for the Fourth of July celebrations as well and has released its list of the best and worst places to celebrate America’s birthday.

Two cities in New Jersey made the list, and it’s not looking too good for the Garden State.

First things first, what did Wallethub use as metrics when it came to measuring what city was the “best”?

Quite a few, let's take a look. According to Wallethub Financial Analyst Adam McCann

“To determine the best and worst cities for celebrating Independence Day, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across five key dimensions: 1) Fourth of July Celebrations, 2) Affordability, 3) Attractions & Activities, 4) Safety & Accessibility and 5) Fourth of July Weather Forecast.”

Before we get to the Garden State, how about we look at what cities made the top of the list?

San Francisco came in first place, with the best weather score and a median affordability score putting it in the number one spot with an overall score of 73.30.

Los Angeles took the second-place spot with a total score of 73.19 and coming in third was Washington D.C. at 72.66.

So where did New Jersey fall on the list for the best and worst cities for the Fourth of July?

We had two cities make the list, and the results were surprising. I've been to Jersey so many times for the Fourth and have always had a blast.

Grilling burgers on the deck, going for a sunset boat ride in the bay, and of course watching some fireworks light up the sky.

I would have thought we made it a lot higher on the list.

Coming in 98th place is Newark NJ with a score of 42.82, and in 99th place is Jersey City, NJ with a score of 42.55.

Both cities rated high for nice weather on the weekend of the fourth, but unfortunately, according to the Walllethub survey, both cities did not rank high for attraction, activities or celebrations.

If you want to see the other 95 cities on the list, you can check out the entire Wallethub Survey here

All I know is I can’t wait to sit up on the boardwalk, watch some amazing fireworks and celebrate America’s birthday at the best location possible; the Jersey Shore.