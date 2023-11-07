Here in New Jersey, if there's a list of quintessential breads that we love, bagels are on the list!

Photo by Vicky Ng on Unsplash Photo by Vicky Ng on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

Ah Bagels! We love them for their perfect blend of chewy interior and crispy exterior. Whether slathered with cream cheese, topped with smoked salmon, or used as a sandwich base, bagels offer endless possibilities, making them a fulfulling treat for any time of day or year!

And we love them here in New Jersey. Any good breakfast sandwich starts with a fresh bagel.

Hearty Breakfast Sandwich on a Bagel Getty Images loading...

But here's a tough question: Where are the BEST bagels in New Jersey? There are so many options that it can be hard to choose.

However, TheDailyMeal has an idea in their latest list of The Best Bagel Shop in Every State. So where do they say you can find the best bagel in Jerz?

The BEST bagels in New Jersey come from The Bagel Nook, based in New Jersey, specializing in savory and sweet bagels.

Here's what The Daily Meal had to say about this place:

"The Bagel Nook is New Jersey's top bagel shop, known for its wild and inventive creations... The shop's success can be attributed to a combination of premium ingredients and a profound love for bagels. Their remarkable offerings have earned them a spotlight in publications like Food & Wine, Glamour, and The Today Show, as well as a feature on BuzzFeed."

They're expansive menu features over 25 different bagel flavors, over 10 spreads, and over 25 varieties of "crazy" cream cheese flavors both savory and sweet, like Birthday cake, oreo, cool ranch, nutella, maple bacon and so many more! Feel free to mix and match to your bagel-y delight.

Or you could go for one of their 14 insane "Overloaded" specialty bagels, like Fruity Pebble Overload, Flaming Hot Cheetos Overload, Triple Chocolate Chunk Overload, Cannoli Donut Overload and more!

They also serve egg breakfast platters, breakfast sandwiches, pancakes & French toast, deli sandwiches, wraps, sandwiches, cheesesteaks, paninis salads and more. Check out their full menu HERE!

10 Best Mercer County Bagel Shops, Ranked Did your go-to bagel shop in Mercer County, NJ make the list? Gallery Credit: Gianna