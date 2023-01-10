Let's talk about BAGELS!

Around here in the tri-state area, those delicious bread rounds are pretty much one of the major food groups. We all have our favorite spots to grab fresh bagels in all of its many delicious forms and varieties, for breakfast, lunch, brunch... maybe even grabbing a bagel sandwich for dinner sometimes!

Hearty Breakfast Sandwich on a Bagel Getty Images loading...

And one city where bagels reign supreme in the breakfast-on-the-go scene? Philadelphia!

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash loading...

In their list of 2023's Best Cities For Bagel Lovers, Philadelphia ranked in at... #6. Really?? But how?

Lawn Love ranked the 200 biggest cities in the U.S. and looked for cities with "an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival."

Photo by Vicky Ng on Unsplash Photo by Vicky Ng on Unsplash loading...

The cities were scored based on 3 major categories of Access (Bagel Vendors per Square Mile), Quality (Share of Highly-Rated Bagel Vendors) and Popularity (Average Monthly Google Searches for Bagel Keywords Over Past Year.)

Here's how Philadelphia ranked for each: Access - #11, Quality - #92(!!), Popularity - #5, with an overall score of 43.55.

But at least one New Jersey city ranked even higher than Philadelphia! Jersey City ranked in at #5. Which city took the #1 spot for Best City For Bagel Lovers in 2023? New York City.

Here's the Top 10.

New York, NY San Francisco, CA Boston, MA Orlando, FL Jersey City, NJ Philadelphia, PA Miami, FL Savannah, GA St. Louis, MO Seattle, WA

You can check out the full study from from Lawn Love HERE.

What do you think? Does Philly deserve a higher rating?

