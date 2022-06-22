I asked Jersey Facebook foodies to name their favorite bagel spot.

Now it's time to reveal the best-of-the-best.

When I posed the question on social media of where to find the best bagel, there were a few wiseguys and girls who answered "New York."

I'm not going to completely disagree.

Luckily, the New York way of bagel-making is alive and well in Jersey.

What are the most popular bagel flavors?

GrubHub did some asking around and these are your top five.

Blueberry (#1?! Are you kidding me? How is blueberry ahead of Everything?) Cinnamon raisin (Good call here. Pro tip: toast a cinnamon raisin bagel and put some peanut butter on both sides and enjoy as the peanut butter melts. Yum. Everything (This should be higher on the list, and quite possibly #1. This is such a popular bagel that Trader Joes sells just the everything seasoning.) Asiago (Not a bad bagel, but top 5, nope.) Rainbow (Give me a break.)

Where is my favorite? Egg. There's no better bagel to use for a pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich than an egg bagel. Add a little ketchup, and dig in.

If you check out the list and your favorite bagel joint didn't make the cut, it's nothing personal.

As a matter of fact, please reach out to me and let me know so I can give them a shot.

Contact me at matt.ryan@townsquaremedia.com.

The Absolute Best Bagels in New Jersey Matt Ryan runs down the top 25 best bagel joints in New Jersey, as told by YOU, in November of 2021.