Fresh and Fluffy – These are the Best Bagels in all of New Jersey

Photo by Vicky Ng on Unsplash

I asked Jersey Facebook foodies to name their favorite bagel spot.

Now it's time to reveal the best-of-the-best.

When I posed the question on social media of where to find the best bagel, there were a few wiseguys and girls who answered "New York."

I'm not going to completely disagree.

Luckily, the New York way of bagel-making is alive and well in Jersey.

What are the most popular bagel flavors?

GrubHub did some asking around and these are your top five.

  1. Blueberry (#1?! Are you kidding me? How is blueberry ahead of Everything?)
  2. Cinnamon raisin (Good call here. Pro tip: toast a cinnamon raisin bagel and put some peanut butter on both sides and enjoy as the peanut butter melts. Yum.
  3. Everything (This should be higher on the list, and quite possibly #1. This is such a popular bagel that Trader Joes sells just the everything seasoning.)
  4. Asiago (Not a bad bagel, but top 5, nope.)
  5. Rainbow (Give me a break.)

Where is my favorite? Egg. There's no better bagel to use for a pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich than an egg bagel. Add a little ketchup, and dig in.

If you check out the list and your favorite bagel joint didn't make the cut, it's nothing personal.

As a matter of fact, please reach out to me and let me know so I can give them a shot.

Contact me at matt.ryan@townsquaremedia.com.

The Absolute Best Bagels in New Jersey

Matt Ryan runs down the top 25 best bagel joints in New Jersey, as told by YOU, in November of 2021.

