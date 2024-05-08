This Deli Has Been Named the Best Spot for Comfort Food in New Jersey!

Rough day? Sounds like a good time to indulge in some comfort food!

What do you think of when you think of comfort food? A bowl of oven-baked mac and cheese, pot roast, spaghetti and meatballs, a grilled cheese sandwich, fast food, fried chicken? It depends on who you are, but the answers are limitless. Heck with the calories - as long as it makes you feel good!

Meatball Sandwich on Hoagie Roll Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

But where a solid, go-to spot for comfort food in New Jersey? There's certainly no shortage of options, but one restaurant's caught the attention of Cheapism.com in their most recent list of The Best Comfort Food Spots in Every State.

So where it is?

According to Cheapism, the crown for best comfort food spot in New Jersey goes to Hobby's Delicatessen & Restaurant, located at 32 Branford Pl #2723 in Newark!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Here's how Cheapism gave this hot spot its praises:

"When your comfort-food dreams include heaping piles of pastrami and matzo ball soup, family-run Hobby's in downtown Newark is a top choice in a state where competition among delis is stiff. But the wide-ranging menu means you can also grab a burger or hot dog, poutine, mac and cheese, and even eggplant parmesan."

They've also been recognized by Food & Wine magazine and Far&Wide.com!

If you're here for comfort food, you can't go wrong with their classic pastrami sandwich (packed with meat), corned beef sandwich, chicken cutlet sandwich, chicken noodle soup, Philly cheesesteak, burgers, and reuben sandwiches! Check out their full menu HERE.

Have you ever indulged at Hobby's Deli? If sandwiches are your go-to comfort food, this place has GOT to be on your list!

The best supermarkets in New Jersey These are the highest-rated supermarkets in each of New Jersey's 21 counties. The ratings are based on reviews left by customers on Google. To be included in the top, a supermarket had to have a substantial number of reviews (typically at leas a thousand).