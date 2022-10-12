Pennsylvania is a food hub. In fact, we have some of the very best luxury restaurants in the entire state right here in Eastern Pa.

And, of course, some of those incredible eateries are what we may call more of a "hole in the wall." Which, is an endearing term, really. Some of my favorite meals have come from a random "hole in the wall," and I know that I'm not alone. Right?

So what is the "Best Hole in the Wall" restaurant in the entire state of Pennsylvania?

Well, you won't have to go far to enjoy their food because it's right here in South Philly. And, of course, you guessed it... cheesesteaks are on the menu at this eatery.

So the popular food blog, lovefood.com, just named John's Roast Pork, the best "hole in the wall" eatery in the entire state of Pennsylvania.

So where is it? Well, it's actually centrally located. This unassuming building is smack in the heart of South Philly at 14 E. Snyder Avenue (right across from Snyder Plaza).

John's Roast Pork Named Pennsylvania's Best 'Hole-in-the-Wall" Eatery

They're open Tuesday - Saturday from 10 am until 5 pm daily, although consider yourself warned that by most afternoons they have a line. They often run out of pork sandwiches, apparently.

Legit: I read a ton of reviews that warned of VERY long lines during the typical midday lunch rush. So plan ahead during the lunch rush and ahead of any big events at the stadium (like an Eagles or Phillies game).

I live in South Philly. And I'm almost ashamed to admit that I've never visited John's.

So I had to do some digging around to see what the big deal is, and honestly, the reviews did not disappoint. They're very much known for their hot roast pork.

This Yelp! review from user Pat D. is the most Philly way of saying this place is GOOD.

"If Steve's is the 'Prince of Steaks' and Pat's is the 'King of Steaks,' John's is the Supreme Ruler of the Universe of Steaks," he wrote in a review posted this summer. "Truly, it doesn't get much better than this in any line of cuisine. They have perfected the art."

Philly's John's Roast Pork Isn't Just About Pork, By The Way...

It's not just about roast pork, either, I guess. Because I found a ton of reviews praising their cheesesteaks.

"Guidebooks will point you to Pat's or Geno's for the best cheesesteak sandwich, but many locals tell you to go to John's Roast Pork," Austin wrote in a recent Google review.

Meanwhile, another longtime local wrote that they're the #1 cheesesteak in town... and in Philly, that's HIGH praise.

"I rate them as the #1 cheesesteak in the city and with one taste you will see why," Jaylen wrote.

Alright, I think it's time we actually visit this place. Am I right?