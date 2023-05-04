This Is Absolutely The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant In New Jersey

This Is Absolutely The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant In New Jersey

Photo by Coffeefy Workafe on Unsplash

Cinco de Mayo is upon us here at the Jersey Shore, and it's time to do some celebrating. We are lucky to have some of the best Mexican restaurants around right here in the Garden State.

Photo by Jarett Lopez on Unsplash
loading...

We all know that Cinco de Mayo is a really big deal and we want to make sure that when we are choosing the restaurant we go to that it's among the best.

But with all the great Mexican restaurants to choose from here in the Garden State, how do you know you're going to make a really good choice?

Photo by Coffeefy Workafe on Unsplash
loading...

Well, the best thing to do is find out exactly what all the foodie experts around us are saying, and maybe that will help us with our decision.

We have no shortage of fine Mexican restaurants in New Jersey, and we have no shortage of foodie experts either, and one of the biggest publications around when it comes to food is called Cheapism.

Photo by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash
loading...

They have made their determination of which one of our great places is the best hole-in-the-wall  Mexican restaurant in all of New Jersey. So which one did they choose?

Their selection is a wonderful place right in beautiful Cape May. What a bonus that is. You'd get to spend Cinco de Mayo in that gorgeous little town and eat great food at El Pueblo Taqueria.

Google Maps
loading...

This awesome restaurant is located at 730 Beach Ave. in Cape May, and the experts are saying you're going to rave about it.

This place is a wonderful, family-run restaurant and the food on the extensive menu is awesome. Happy Cinco de Mayo.

The Spiciest Mexican Restaurants in Monmouth County

15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try

20 Succulent New Jersey Seafood Restaurants too Sensational Not to Try

Filed Under: best mexican food, best mexican food in each state, best mexican food in new jersey, best mexican food near me, Best Mexican Restaurant in New Jersey, best mexican restaurant near me, el pueblo taquiero cape may new jersey
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 94.5 PST