"There's no such thing as the perfect appeti-" Let me stop you right there. Because here it is!

Here's a fact: Not every restaurant can pull off a great nacho plate. For an appetizer dish that's conceptually so simple, a lot of places mess it up. The chips may be stale, the cheese may be cold and stiff, and all the toppings may not be evenly distributed. We've all had that disappointing platter.

But this place in Philly is nacho average Mexican restaurant!

I was so excited when I saw that Eat This, Not That had compiled this list of "The Best Nachos in Every State," because their pick for Pennsylvania was from a place I went to just a few weeks ago, and I can confirm - their nachos were in fact, the bomb.

According Eat This, the best nachos in Pennsylvania can be found at El Vez in Philadelphia!

Located at 121 S 13th St, Philadelphia, they're a trendy authentic Mexican restaurant with a flashy, artistic interior, amazing vibes, and of course delicious food. And as confirmed by Eat This, their nachos are a must try! They're the best in the state, for crying out loud. Try their Nacho Mamma or Macho Nacho platters! Check out the flavor distribution on these babies! *chefs kiss*

Besides nachos, they have different varieties of guacamole, tacos, soups & salads, enchiladas, tasty margaritas & cocktails, and more! Check out their full menu here!

This I solemnly swear to you: I would go so far as to say that El Vez has the best Mexican food I've ever had. I highly recommend the Tuna Tostadas and Steak Tacos by the way!

Have you ever been to El Vez? If you've has any other great nachos somewhere else, drop your recommendations in the comments!

