Legendary New Jersey Favorite Named ‘Best Old School Pizzeria’ in America

The Daily Meal scoured America for the "greatest old-school" pizzerias.

I'm happy to report they included a Jersey institution.

I don't envy the crew that was tasked with finding the best old-school pizzeria in New Jersey.

There are so many to choose from. Where do you even start?

If we were to go strictly by age, Papa's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville would win the award.

Papa's first pizza was created all the way back in 1912.

Now, the thin-crust pies get travelers from all over Jersey and beyond.

Here are the criteria that The Daily Meal used.

In order to be considered a great old-school pizzeria, however, the pizza itself needs to be just one part of the overall experience. A classic old-school pizzeria (like any great hole-in-the-wall) has a comfortable, lived-in feel, whether it’s been around for decades or not. Maybe it’s a narrow storefront with a long counter, fresh pies on display in clear cases, and only a few tables (or even just a ledge) to enjoy your slice at. Maybe it’s a classic bar serving legendary pies alongside cheap pints. Maybe it’s just a simple, no-frills dining room with some framed photos lining the walls. Time seems to stand still at these joints, and that’s a wonderful thing.

Here's what The Daily Meal had to say about its pick for Jersey's best old-school pizzeria:

Serving classic Jersey-style pizza to beachgoers and locals alike since 1947, [this pizzeria] has a warm and inviting vibe, and its exterior and neon signs would feel right at home in old Hollywood. Inside, among the green Naugahyde booths, wood-paneled bar and walls, and vintage light fixtures, time seems to stand still, and you half expect Frank Sinatra to walk in. The bubbling thin-crust pizzas haven’t changed in decades, either.[/pullquotes]

So many of my beach days have finished with a slice at Vic's in Bradley Beach.

Congrats to the staff at Vic's for a very well-deserved honor.

