The Best Jersey Shore Beaches to Hunt for Sand Dollars

Sand dollars. One of the many cool discoveries you can find on the beach. Usually, they are most plentiful after a coastal storm and in the winter. However, there are certain beaches that are rich with sand dollars.

First, what are sand dollars? Simply put, they're extremely flattened, burrowing sea urchins. Sand dollars have a skeleton also known as a test. There you will find the five-sided plates that give sand dollars their signature look. When they are living, the test is covered by a skin of velvet-textured spines which are covered with very small hairs. When found on the beach, their empty test is smooth and gets bleached from the sunlight.

While many say that they find tons of sand dollars in Asbury Park, Manasquan, and Bradley Beach, there is one beach that has developed quite a reputation for hundreds and hundreds of sand dollars.

According to Only In Your State, Seven Presidents Beach in Long Branch always has a big supply.

