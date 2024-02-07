Taco Tuesday, anyone?

One of the essential major food groups, if you ask me - when they're done the right way!

Homemade Korean Beef Bulgogi Tacos Getty Images loading...

We're not talkin' about Taco Bell and Chipotle here, tasty as they may be. We're going beyond the average ground beef, shredded cheese and taco sauce from the grocery store.

We want tender, juicy, marinated chicken, carne asada, birria, fish, and chorizo... in-house made flour and corn tortillas, accompanied with fresh spices and vegetables bursting with flavor! Real. Authentic. Tacos!

Spicy Homemade Beef Barbacoa Tacos Getty Images loading...

And like everything else, you can find tons of them in Pennsylvania. But where can you get the BEST tacos in the whole state?

The Food Network has an idea in their list of "Where to Find the Best Tacos in Every State", and their pick for Pennsylvania is worth the trip!

Instagram @smokepgh Instagram @smokepgh loading...

So where is it?

SMOKE Barbecue Taqueria, located at 4115 Butler Street in Pittsburgh has the best tacos in Pennsylvania!

SMOKE Barbecue Taqueria in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Google Maps loading...

Here's what the Food Network had to say about this place

"This spot southeast of Pittsburgh makes only 10 types of tacos, and they're all amazing. The best one: smoked pork with apricot-habanero sauce and caramelized onions."

The rest of their menu looks absolutely mouth-watering. They have a delicious array of authentic, street-style tacos, with a barbecue twist, like Brisket, Philly steak, Pork, Chicken Apple, BLT, Veggie tacos and more!

The next time you find yourself in the Pittsburgh area, you've gotta check them out!

