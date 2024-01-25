This New Jersey University Has Been Named The Best in America

There are so many prestigious colleges throughout the country that everyone makes it their goal to get into.

A lot of those schools just so happen to be in New Jersey or in the New Jersey area, which is great for parents who don’t want their kids to get up and move all over the country for their education.

U.S. News and World Report have officially revealed their best university rankings for the United States and this is such a win for New Jersey, The top-rated university in the entire country is right in New Jersey and it is located in the cutest town for college students.

Going to college is such an amazing experience that a lot of young adults are super fortunate enough to experience and if you get accepted into this extremely high-end university, you can brag and say you went to the “best” college in the country!

Princeton University Has Been Named The Best University in The United States

With a 6% acceptance rate, this extremely exclusive university has just been named not only the best university in the country. Princeton University is full of so much history since it opened in 1746 and it is also the 4th oldest college in the United States.

If going to Princeton University is one of your goals in 2024, you may want to know that it’s been ranked #1 on the Best National Universities list, #2 on the Best Value Schools list, and has made its way on to so many other amazing lists for 2024.

According to U.S. News and World Report, the average SAT score range for acceptance seems to be between 1500 - 1580, which is close to a perfect score.

Princeton is located in a beautiful town and is one of the most beautiful universities, so it makes perfect sense as to why it made its way onto this list!

