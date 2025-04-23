Philadelphia has always been a city that knows how to make an impression. From its electric sports culture to its awesome food scene, Philly is one of those cities that’s worth exploring.

Whether you're catching a game at Citizens Bank Park, grabbing a cheesesteak in South Philly, or bar-hopping through Center City, there's never a dull moment.

The city’s nightlife is full of energy, and its restaurants keep foodies coming back for more.​ So when a celebrity drops in and gives Philly some love, it’s worth paying attention.

Who is Bethenny Frankel?

Glamour Women of the Year - Arrivals Getty Images for Glamour loading...

Bethenny Frankel, the entrepreneur and former Real Housewives of New York star, recently stayed in the city and had some strong opinions about her experience.

Bethenny is known for her brutally honest TikTok reviews oon TikTok and unfiltered takes on celebrity gossip, didn’t hold back.

She’s built a massive following by telling it like it is, whether she’s critiquing a hotel room or weighing in on the latest Hollywood drama, and honestly, I respect it.

I’m a huge fan.

During her stay in Philadelphia, she posted a TikTok to share her thoughts on the hotel she stayed at, praising its design, views, and amenities.

What Is The Nicest Hotel in Philadelphia?

Bethenny talked about the efficient use of space in her room, the stunning views from various parts of the hotel, and the overall aesthetic that left her impressed.

​ It wasn’t until later in her review that she dropped the name. It was the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia. Frankel called it “the nicest hotel maybe in the world”.

That sentence carries weight coming from someone who’s seen her fair share of luxury.

She was particularly taken with the hotel's design, the breathtaking views from the 60th-floor lobby, and the personalized touches in her room.

So if you’re planning a trip to Philly and want to experience the city in an impressively bougie light, the Four Seasons might just be the place to check in.​

