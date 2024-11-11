Ahh, the holiday season is among us. Can you feel the excitement in the air?

If you're anything like me, you want as much Christmas-ing as possible squeezed into the season.

While I do like some cozy at home with family, it's also fun to find new festive places.

If you’re looking to soak up some serious holiday cheer this year, there are towns across the country that have been named the most magical Christmas towns by Country Living, and one of them is right here in Pennsylvania.

A small-town Christmas display centered around the village gazebo PapaBear loading...

A trip to any of these towns is right up my alley. I want to feel like I'm in the center of a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Keep reading to see which PA town will give you the most Christmas vibes.

These magical Christmas towns have breathtaking light displays, the coolest holiday markets, amazing outdoor decorations, ice skating, and festive parades.

Yelizaveta Tomashevska Yelizaveta Tomashevska loading...

These towns have a holiday charm you won't find everywhere.

Did you know there is a Santa Claus, Indiana and a North Pole, Alaska? I'm not kidding.

These places keep the holiday spirit going all year long, even in the middle of summer.

Are you ready to find out where the magical Christmas town in Pennsylvania is?

You may have already guessed it.

It's Bethlehem.

With a name like that, it has to be magical at Christmastime, right?

Country Living says, "This Pennsylvania town boasts horse-drawn carriage rides and a "Christmas City Stroll" that will have your entire family smiling and laughing."

There's a Holiday Cocktail Trail, Christkindmarkt, Live Advent Calendar, and so much more.

For a list of Christmas events and more information, click here.

Check all 29 other U.S. towns named magical Christmas places by clicking here.

