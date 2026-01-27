It's been a busy week for TV news stations across the city of Philadelphia. From FOX29's infamous wall-to-wall coverage of the storm with the Good Day Crew personally assisting stuck motorists to full team coverage across the city on CBS Philly, it's been a long week for Philadelphia TV news.

Lena Tillett Makes Debut on NBC 10 Philadelphia's Anchor Desk

At NBC10, meanwhile, the busier week has also meant we get to see a brand new face on TV screens for the first time. The station introduced Lena Tillett to viewers during Monday evening's broadcast (alongside Jacqueline London and Meteorologist Robert Johnson).

In fact, due to the busy nature of the storm coverage on the station, Lena's debut wasn't acknowledged until about 20 minutes into the 5 p.m. show on Monday evening.

Tillett says that she and her family have been enjoying their time in Philadelphia, in spite of the snowy winter we've been having.

Tillett Arrives Following Tracy Davidson's Departure from NBC 10

Tillett's arrival to NBC 10 comes after she spent nearly a decade at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, NC as an anchor. It also comes after Tracy Davidson departed NBC 10, where she was co-anchoring the station's 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. broadcasts with Jacqueline London.

Davidson left NBC 10 Philadelphia back in November. Davidson departed the station after nearly 30 years on TV in Philly.

She says that she is now pursuing her public speaking career on a more full-time basis.

Lena Tillett to Be Evening Anchor at NBC 10 Philadelphia

It appears as if Tillett will primarily be working on the station's evening shows. According to a post on her social media, she says that she'll be working on the station's 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. broadcasts this week.

Tillett arrived in the city earlier, but has been working on a "whirlwind few weeks of research, rehearsals, shoots, and meetings," she wrote on social media ahead of Monday's debut.

Welcome to Philly, Lena!

