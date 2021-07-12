BEWARE: Objects are Being Thrown at Cars on Route 1 in Pennsylvania

Last week I had the scariest thing happen to me on Route 1. I was driving home from work at around 10:30 at night when a brick was thrown at my car from the other side of the highway.

I take the same drive home every single day. I work in Ewing New Jersey and I take Route 1 all the way to Bensalem in Pennsylvania. It's usually about a 25 minute drive. There is never any traffic that time of night, so it is pretty much a straight shot all the way home. Easiest drive of my life. Or so I thought.

It was a typical Thursday night. I was going 60 and quickly approaching the Neshaminy exit on Route 1. I was listening to the latest episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast like I do every single Thursday night on my drive home from work.

Out of nowhere a huge brick came flying at my car from the other side of the highway. The brick slammed against the bumper, rattling the entire vehicle. I instantly started swerving, but was able to gain control of my car before I started spinning out of control. Luckily I was alone on the road. Had I not been, I would have ended up in a car accident.

If you look at my car, the entire grill on the bumper is gone. There is also a huge dent and paint scratches where the brick hit my Toyota Corolla. Overall, it is going to cost me around 400 dollars to repair.

The craziest part about this story is the fact that my cousin has something thrown at his car on Route 1 just a few weeks ago. It may just be a coincidence, but it is definitely very alarming.

Either way, I could have lost my life last week. Whether it was teenagers trying to be funny, or a bunch of drunk people looking to do something daring... I hope people know that their actions could have taken someone's life.