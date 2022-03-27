Wherever there is tragedy, there is someone waiting to take advantage. But this latest scam exploiting two fallen Pennsylvania State Troopers is just beyond despicable.

The families of Trooper Martin F. Mack III and Trooper Branden T. Sisca, both killed in the line of duty on I-95 in South Philly early Monday morning, are grieving the loss of their loved ones. And, now they have to worry about someone using the tragic deaths as a way to make money by scamming for donations in their names.

33-year-old Mack and 29-year-old Sisca lost their lives when they, and a pedestrian they were trying to help, were hit by Jayana Tanae Webb. The 21-year-old motorist's blood alcohol level was reportedly twice the legal limit at the time of the accident, 6abc.com reports. She now faces multiple charges, including third-degree murder.

In the wake of the horrific turn of events, scam artists are making phone calls, including to union members, according to Patch.com, seeking donations they claim are meant to benefit the troopers' families. These soulless individuals are reportedly asking for sensitive, personal information from prospective donors, playing on peoples' sympathy for Mack and Sisca.

But Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy warns, "The public should not make donations or provide personal information to these callers. The PSTA is the only official organization that represents and serves Pennsylvania state troopers, and we do not use telephone solicitation for fundraising."

To make a secure, authentic donation that will go towards benefitting the families of Trooper Mack and Trooper Sisca, visit Troopers Helping Troopers.

