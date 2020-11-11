Bucks County Teens Raise Over $1000 For Animal Cruelty

The holidays are right around the corner which means it is the time of the year when everyone feels extremely giving. It really does give you a great feeling when you see people smile after they open a gift from you. According to Bucks Local News, a few young adults from Newtown Quaker Meeting put together a virtual event to raise money for the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The young adults had a 'Virtual Simple Supper' to collect the money to help the animals. We learned from Bucks Local News that the team collected a total of $1,552. A West Windsor resident who was part of the Virtual Simple Supper told Bucks Local News that the children and teens in charge of the event "worked together beautifully, packaging and offering in the Meetinghouse parking lot exotic soups like West African peanut soup and cajun corn chowder as well as traditional broccoli cheddar soup and others, and collecting donations for their charity of choice this year.” Bucks Local News also stated that when preparing the goods for the Virtual Simple Supper all of the COVID019 regulations and precautions were followed.

It was stated on Bucks Local News that the people who donated to the Virtual Simple Supper prior to the fundraiser had purchased a soup and/or dessert to donate.

The best part about all of this is that the money collected is to protect the animals in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is a shelter located in the City of Brotherly Love.