Bucks County Boy Will Celebrate Birthday By Organizing Fundraiser For Service Dogs

As kids, we always wanted a big birthday party with our friends, siblings, and cousins. We never really thought of doing a birthday party that would help others in our community. That is not the case with a 13-year-old boy from Bucks County.

According to Bucks Local News, Nicky Christopher is looking to celebrate his birthday by having a "drive-thru fundraiser in support of Alpha Bravo Canine." So young and with such a great heart. We learned that with the support of Nicky Christopher's family and others in the community this will be the second fundraiser that the 13-year-old boy has put together to help others.

If you would like to be part of the "pawty" and make a donation you can either make a monetary donation or a donation from the Amazon wish list that has been created from Alpha Bravo Canine. The birthday celebration for Nicky Christopher and the fundraiser for Alpha Bravo Canine will be on Saturday, April 17 from 12 pm to 3 pm. According to Bucks Local News, it will be located at the "parking lot of the Lower Makefield Pool on Edgewood Road."

Nicky Christopher told Bucks Local News that he is excited for the birthday fundraiser event because not only does it only help the cute furry friends but it also helps local military veterans.

It was stated on Bucks Local News that some of the people that will be helping Nicky Christopher are Ben Ruepp from Pennwood Middle School, Julie Stockton, Adam Christopher, Tommy Cridland, Joy and Ryann Moran from Pennsbury High School, and Lucia Betman from Quarry Hill Elementary.

NOTE: 94.5 PST is not associated with this event in an official capacity. Please contact the event organizers directly for more details.