Oh my god. The big day is finally almost here. Beyoncé and the Renaissance Tour will FINALLY hit the New York Metro area when it comes to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 29 and July 30, 2023.

After months of rave reviews about the dates overseas and now in the US for several weeks, it's finally our turn in North Jersey to see the show!

So some fans want to know EVERYTHING like the setlist. Others don't.

So we must warn you there are MANY spoilers posted below. Look away if you want to avoid spoilers.

In terms of logistics, by the way, we got you covered on what you need to know to get into the show. Like what is the baggage policy at MetLife Stadium for the show? That's here.

What time do parking lots open for Beyoncé's concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey? We've also got that here.

How can you take New Jersey transit to the show? That's here for you too.

OK! Now let's go onto the set times and the setlist, right?

🕗🎤 What Time Does the Beyoncé Concert in New Jersey Start? 🕚💃🏼

The show starts at 7:00 pm. We think Beyoncé' will take to the stage around 8:30 pm. Don't be too late.

🎼 What Is Beyoncé's Setlist For 'The Renaissance Tour' at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ 🙌🏻

This is an incredible setlist. We can't wait to dig into it with you!

Opening Act:

Dangerously in Love

Flaws and All

1+1

I'm Goin Down

I Care

River Deep, Mountain High (a tribute to Tina Turner)

Welcome to The Renaissance:

I'm That Girl

Cozy

Alien Superstar

Lift Off

7/11

Motherboard:



Cuff It

Energy

Break My Soul

Opulence:



Formation

Diva

Run the World (Girls)

MY POWER (with Blue Ivy)

Black Parade (With Blue Ivy)

Savage (Remix -- Megan Thee Stallion cover)

Partition

Anointed:



Church Girl

Get Me Bodied

Before I Let GO

Rather Die Young

Love On Top

Crazy in Love

Green Light/Freedom

Anointed - Part 2:



Plastic Off the Sofa

Virgo's Groove

Naughty Girl

MOVE

HEATED

Already

Mind Control:



America Has A Problem

Pure/Honey

Encore:

Summer Renaissance