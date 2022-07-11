94.5 PST’s Big Fun Energy Contest – Enter to Win A Day of Fun at Fantasy Island Here

This July, 94.5 PST has BIG FUN ENERGY!

You could win a day of fun at Fantasy Island Amusement Park in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island. Be listening every work day at 9 am, 2 pm, and 5 pm for that hour's BIG FUN ENERGY code word.

Enter it below for your chance to win 2 ultimate ride passes and 2 $10 fun cards!

Fantasy Island Amusement Park is located on Long Beach Island in Beach Haven, NJ. With 18 rides, 11 Boardwalk Games, a Giant upgraded arcade, Shark Bites Grille, Surfside Snack Shack, and Scops Up Ice Cream Parlow, there is something for every age!

New for 2022, come experience their Summer Fun Fest every Tuesday from 7 - 10:30 pm, where guests can enjoy face painters, stilt walkers, balloon artists, jugglers, and caricature artists.

For more info and full season hours, visit them online at FantasyIslandLBI.com.