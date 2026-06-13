Bill Ritter has been an institution in New York City television for more than two decades, and last night that all came to an end. The veteran TV anchor shared the news with viewers during Friday night's broadcast (June 12).

Bill Ritter Reveals Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Bill Ritter has worked as the longest tenured TV news anchor in the history of New York City. During last night's 6 p.m. broadcast he revelaed that the show would be his last one.

"After a series of tests, my doctors have told me I have Alzheimer's," he said during during Friday's Eyewitness News at 6. "It's 'early stage' Alzheimer's, and they say the treatments I'm getting are keeping it at bay. For now. But there is no guarantee, because there's no cure yet for Alzheimer's. So, unless someone finds an amazing cure, and soon, tonight (Friday) will be the last newscast I anchor."

His announcement shocked viewers, but resulted in an outpouring of love and support from all over the city and industry.

Bill Ritter's Storied Career with Eyewitness News

Ritter began anchoring the 11 p.m. broadcast on Eyewitness News in October 1999. He started anchoring the 6 p.m. show in February 2001 and also anchored the 5 p.m. show for a while.

Ritter stepped away from the 11 p.m. and 5 p.m. broadcasts last year.

"Last year I turned 75 years old, and I thought it was time to cut back a bit.After so many years, I stopped anchoring the 11 o'clock news, and then later, the 5 o'clock news. My goal was to spend more time with my family," Bill said Friday evening.

Bill went on to thank the station's viewers and shared a message of peace.

"I am going to so miss reporting the news to you. With the truth, and with facts, no matter where they fall. It has been my honor to do that," Ritter said. "For now, I wish you health and peace, and let's take care of each other."

What's Next For Bill Ritter?

While Ritter steps away from the anchor desk at Eyewitness News, he said he will continue to remain a journalist at the station reporting on Alzheimer's and more.

"You will still see me on air and online," he said. "Because this station wants to dig deeper into the rising tide of Alzheimer's, and other similar diseases, including how it's affecting patients and their families, how the price of treatment and the price of caring for patients is simply unaffordable and how this country might begin to change that.

Tributes Pour In to Bill Ritter

Tributes from across the industry and region have poured in last night.

"Bill Ritter is to New York what Jim Gardner is to Philadelphia," 6abc's Maggie Kent shared in a Facebook video today. "He's the guy you turn to for everything. (It is) really difficult, but seein how he is taking his power... is why you do it."

Fans have also shared their love on social media. We found a ton of comments including this one:

"This is heartbreaking. the best of the best,” another fan wrote while someone else chimed in, “Praying for him. He’s such a big part of my childhood and adulthood.”