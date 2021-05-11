Billie Eilish, Lizzo & More To Perform at Firefly Music Festival in Delaware

Billie Eilish and Lizzo are coming to our area to headline the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware this September. Also headlining the epic festival (which will run for four nights) are the Killers and Take Impala.

The festival runs from Thursday, September 23 through Sunday, September 26. Tickets go on sale this Monday (5/17) at 10 am.

A presale begins at 10 am on Friday (5/14) (limited quantities available). With a lineup this good, however, you may want to hurry for tickets. In fact, you can register now for early access to passes on the festival website by clicking here.

Whoa! What a lineup. 94.5 PST artists Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Wiz Kahlifa, Roddy Rich, Machine Gun Kelly, Diplo, Glass Animals, Portugal. The Man, Nelly, Blackbear, Tate McRae, Ritt Momney, and more will be performing throughout the four-day festival.

General admission passes for all four nights of the show start at $299 (+fees). VIP passes ($699) and Super VIP passes will also be available ($2,499). All packages only require 25% down on a payment plan. Click here to learn more.



Firefly is the largest camping festival on the East Coast, and we all know it's one of our favorite events of the year. In addition to incredible music sets the event has some of the best food and beverage offerings.



