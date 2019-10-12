Blade Flies Off Windmill at the Jersey Shore on Friday

Nobody was hurt on Friday, but it was a scary sight as a blade from a windmill in Ocean Gate (Ocean County) came flying down from the sky.

The blade landed on the front lawn of a home on East Arverne Avenue around 11 am, but nobody was hurt, our sister station, 92.7 WOBM, reports. The bizarre incident, though, surely has locals scratching their heads.

You can see the blade on the ground in the photo below:

Photo shared with Townsquare Media via Kate Ranuro

The turbines were manually shut off, and the company responsible for the windmill has been dispatched from Colorado to investigate the incident. They'll arrive on Sunday to assess the situation, the township's mayor, Paul Kennedy told WOBM.

The turbines provide secondary power, officials say, and they're meant primarily to serve the town's water treatment plant, firehouse, and Ocean Gate's municipal building. Power service in the area has not affected.