Is Blockbuster About to Open Stores in Pennsylvania & New Jersey Again?

Oh. My. God. Is Blockbuster about to open video stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey?

They may be.

The company restored its website on Thursday (March 23), and it posted a message that reads "we are working on rewinding your movie."

The mobile version of the Blockbuster.com website offers a different (but similar) message that says: "Be kind while we rewind."

No other details are offered on the site, but this certainly has us wondering what they're up to.

At its peak in 2004, Blockbuster operated hundreds of stores across both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, according to reports from CNN Money and Business Insider. Globally the video rental chain operated 9,094 stores worldwide at its peak.

Falling in popularity to mail-in DVD services and even the rise of video streaming services, Blockbuster started shuttering locations in the early 2010s. All of its stores were franchised.

In 2011, Dish Network acquired the chain that was suffering from growing stress in the marketplace.

As of today, a single store is operated in Bend, Oregon. The highly publicized store, which was the subject of a Netflix documentary and more, is licensed to use the Blockbuster trademark via Dish Network.

As you probably know, Blockbuster is PERFECT for nostalgia. Most Friday or Saturday nights in the '90s and early '00s involved a stop there for a video rental if you're a millennial, and if you were lucky your parents may have let you buy some candy.

So what are they toying with now? Are they about to open stores again? Or are they working on a streaming platform?

Could it be a completely new store concept? If so, I'd guess we'd have to buy a Blu-Ray or DVD player first, if I'm going to start renting videos again.

We've scoured the web for more info, and haven't been able to find the details.