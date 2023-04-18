Netflix will end its DVD-by-mail service later this year.

The company announced that the last DVDs will be shipped out on September 29, 2023.

The news was posted to Netflix's FAQ page saying that "after an incredible 25-year run, we've decided to wind down DVD.com."

Of course, the DVD business is how Netflix started. They were famous for mailing DVDs starting in 1997. The company didn't add streaming services until January 2007 when it launched a video-on-demand service.

That platform, of course, continued to grow into the Netflix that we know today.

It's also not surprising that their DVD business has continued to shrink in recent years, and that's what Netflix cited as the reasoning behind this development.

Though, Netflix apparently was still generating quite a bit of money from the DVD-by-mail service in recent years. They generated $200 million from their DVD services in the year 2021. That number did start to tumble in 2022, according to published reports.

"Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members, but as the DVD business continues to shrink, that’s going to become increasingly difficult," the company wrote. "Making 2023 our final season allows us to maintain our quality of service through the last day and go out on a high note."

Meanwhile, earlier this spring, Blockbuster relaunched their website with a message saying they are working on rewinding your movie.

Blockbuster.com Blockbuster.com loading...

Thought, it's unclear what (if any) type of relaunch is ahead for the company, which was once the nation's largest video rental store, is planning in the coming months.