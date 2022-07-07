I love blueberries. I eat them everyday. I love blueberry pie, blueberry pancakes, blueberry muffins, blueberry parfait or just throwing a handful in my mouth. I can't get enough. Lol. They're sooo delicious.

warrengoldswain warrengoldswain loading...

If you're like me, you'll want to head to Terhune Orchards this weekend for its Blueberry Bash. It's happening Saturday, July 9th and Sunday, July 10th from 10am - 5pm.

You'll love Terhune's 2 acre "Pick Your Own" blueberry patch. Their website says they're easy to reach. Try to resist the urge to pop a few in your mouth until you get them home, but, if you can't, I get it. Don't worry, I won't tell.

ErimacGroup ErimacGroup loading...

After you've picked until your heart's content, hang out at the farm and listen to some live country music. There will be local country artists each day from 12pm - 4pm.

Grab lunch and treats at the Blueberry Bash Buffet. Doesn't that sounds wonderful? Lol. There will be pulled pork sandwiches, bbq chicken, homemade salad, blueberry pies, blueberry muffins, Terhune's famous apple cider donuts, and slush.

Get our free mobile app

The Barn Door Café will be serving blueberry ice cream....yum...and Terhune Winery will be stocked with their own apple-blueberry wine.

Before you call it a day, stop in the Farm Store to pick up even more blueberry stuff like breads, jams, salsa, cobblers, crisps and more.

Don't leave the kids at home, there is plenty for them to enjoy. Tuckers' Tale Puppet Theatre will be doing 2 shows each day. Plus, there's a big barnyard area with lots of activities and games.

It's going to be a fun weekend.

For more information and to buy admission tickets, click here.

You'll Feel Like Royalty in Princeton NJ's Most Expensive Home Alexa, play Sia - "Chandelier"

Check out the whole Zillow listing HERE

Mercer County Businesses We Miss As time goes on, businesses come and go, but these are the businesses Mercer County, NJ, residents will always miss having around.