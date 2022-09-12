Terhune Orchards in Princeton, New Jersey is a hot spot for some of the best fall events in Mercer County. Coming up this week, they have a fantastic fall festival series kicking off for the 2022 season that you will want to check out.

Terhune Orchards is known for their fresh baked pies, apple cider donuts, and amazing fall atmosphere with apple and pumpkin picking, but this Fall Weekend Festival series is going to draw quite the crowd to this wholesome event.

It’s listed as a Facebook event that kicking off this Saturday, Terhune will be stacked with a bunch of events that are perfect for the entire family to enjoy.

For the kids, there are activities like a corn maze, pony rides, a hay bale maze, a storybook trail, the adventure barn and so much more. For the adults, there will be live music going on every day of the festival all weekends from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Terhune is also great when it comes to food because they have apple cider slushes, hand-scooped ice cream, apple cider donuts, pies, and more desserts.

There are not only desserts but there are BBQ favorites like pulled pork and chicken, so you can stay for dinner AND dessert! Another fun thing for the adults at this event is the wine tasting. You can get a flight of Terhune Orchards wine while enjoying the live music, fresh food, and other fun activities.

Terhune’s Fall Weekend Festivals kicks off this Saturday, September 17, and will happen every Saturday and Sunday until October 30. Terhune Orchards is located at 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton, NJ, 08540.

12 Foods That Define New Jersey From boardwalk to some Italian-American classics, here's a list of foods that define the garden state.