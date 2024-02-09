The time is almost here for the Philadelphia to shine brighter again!

It's been almost exactly a year since the historic Boathouse Row in Philadelphia went dark to undergo a major lighting upgrade after years of weathering and animal damage.

Boathouse Row in Philadelphia lit in red, white and blue

We've been waiting for official word on when the new lights will permanently in all of their glittering glory, and the re-light date has finally been revealed!

According to the Boathouse Row Lights Instagram page, the lights will come back on March 7! And the celebrate the exciting occasion, there will be a relighting ceremony to show off the $2 million lighting upgrades:

"In 2023, the iconic Boathouse Row went dark so the lighting system could receive a major glow-up. Fairmount Park Conservancy partnered with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation to replace and upgrade the previous light system, which includes 6,400 individual LED lights across Boathouse Row’s 12 historic buildings."

Want to watch the anticipated Boathouse Row relighting event?

If you want to marvel at the new lighting upgrades, Boathouse Row is hosting a relighting ceremony on the evening of March 7 from 6-8 pm. The event will even have music and food trucks!

Boathouse Row in Philadelphia at night

The celebration is FREE, but registration is recommended. For free tickets, click HERE.

Will you be there to watch the ceremony? You're encouraged to bring blankets and chairs so you watch the dazzling light display in comfort.

With these new upgrades, it's going to look more beautiful than it ever has before!