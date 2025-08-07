This is disappointing news. A popular seafood shop in Burlington County has shut down.

Bobby Chez Famous Crabcakes in Delran closed permanently

The Patch is reporting it's Bobby Chez Famous Crabcakes closed its doors in Delran for good last week, on Saturday, July 26.

The announcement was made on Facebook.

The post read in part, "After lots of crab cakes and great memories, we're saying goodbye to our Delran location. Our last day open in Delran will be Saturday, July 26th. It's been an amazing ride, and we're so thankful for all the love and support!"

Robert Sliwowski (Bobby), otherwise known as the "King of Crabcakes," ran a highly-rated (and very popular) French restaurant in Westmont, New Jersey for almost 20 years, Chez Robert, along with his mother.

Back in 1997, the first Bobby Chez seafood store opened in Voorhees, and had since expanded.

The store has locations in South Jersey and Bucks County, PA

If you're a fan, don't worry, all of the shop's other locations in South Jersey and Bucks County, Pennsylvania are still open: Cherry Hill, Collingswood, Sewell, and Newtown (PA).

Gift cards will be honored at other locations

All gift cards will still be honored at any of the other locations, so go get your amazing hot crab cakes and other goodies.

If you're unfamiliar with Bobby Chez Famous Crabcakes, you've got to check them out.

The website says, "For over two decades, Bobby Chez has been synonymous with high-quality gourmet takeout. Founded on the principles of exceptional taste and premium ingredients, our journey began with a simple goal: to make restaurant quality meals accessible to everyone. From our humble beginnings to becoming a household name, we have always prioritized customer satisfaction and culinary excellence."

Bobby Chez has also been featured on home shopping network, QVC.

