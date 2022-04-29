Bobby Flay is Bringing ‘Bobby’s Burgers’ to Harrahs AC

Bobby Flay will return to Atlantic City this summer opening his Flay's fast-casual brand, Bobby's Burgers, at Harrah's Resort.

Bobby's Burgers endeavors to bring Flay's love of bold flavors and top-quality ingredients to the casual burger circuit, offering guests an opportunity to indulge in traditional burgers, fries, and shakes with a unique twist.

Flay’s original recipes and classic flavors will be represented at the eatery with a focus on high-quality, made-to-order recipes at an "approachable price," according to Flay.

"I’m thrilled to bring the flavor and energy of Bobby’s Burgers to Harrah's Atlantic City. The AC crowd has been asking me for well over a decade to bring my burger, fries and shake concept to the city, and I’m happy to announce we have found a home just as we have in Las Vegas with the Caesars family. My goal is to have the entire Jersey Shore eating Bacon Crunchburgers, crispy fries and pistachio shakes for years to come.”

The menu will include traditional burgers with unique flavors like the "Crunchburger," topped with cheese and crispy potato chips; or the Bobby Blue + Bacon Burger, topped with blue cheese sauce and bacon.

For those looking to try burgers without beef, menu items including Bobby’s Veggie Burger with barbecue mushrooms, chickpeas, quinoa, lettuce, and tomato will be offered. Additionally, Harrah’s location will offer breakfast options on its menu.

Bobby's Burgers does french fries with optional toppings such as cheese and bacon, or a variety of dipping sauces, including ranch, honey mustard-horseradish, or the signature Bobby's Sauce for the adventurous, plus sweet potato fries, and buttermilk onion rings.

Milkshake flavors include vanilla bean, dark chocolate, cookies + cream, strawberry, and pistachio topped with whipped cream.

No exact date has been given for the opening of Bobby's Burgers at Harrah's, but expect to see it by early summer.

