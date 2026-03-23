A Tony Award winning musical is back by popular demand this weekend only in Wilmington, Delaware.

The hit musical Book of Mormon is playing this weekend as part of the Broadway in Wilmington series at The Playhouse on Rodney Square. And, yes, tickets are still available.

Book of Mormon Hits the Stage March 27 through 29th

The Book of Mormon follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. It’s hilarious. It’s edgy. And it’s a great night at the theater for all.

(L-R) Jacob Aune, Charity Arianna, and Sam McLellan in THE BOOK OF MORMON North American tour Photo by: Julieta Cervantes (L-R) Jacob Aune, Charity Arianna, and Sam McLellan in THE BOOK OF MORMON North American tour Photo by: Julieta Cervantes loading...

In fact, the New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” If you haven’t seen it, this outrageous musical comedy keeps you on your toes.

It has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history since it first opened in March 2011. The show has won nine Tony Awards (including Best Musical) and it’s even won a Grammy Award. Tickets are on sale now.

You can click here to learn more via The Grand’s website. Tickets are still available. Check them out by clicking here.

Wilmington, DE Is Closer Than You Think & Worth The Trip

The Playhouse on Rodney Square is worth the trip from Philadelphia to Wilmington. It is a reminder that there is great theater beyond city limits.

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For starters, getting there is refreshingly easy. You’ll be blown away by how easy it is to get to the Playhouse. It’s a VERY short ride away from Philly on Amtrak (or SEPTA). I typically board a (very affordable) Amtrak train from 30th Street Station in Philly and in 30 minutes I am in downtown Wilmington where I can enjoy a nice relaxing dinner before the show in the recently renovated theater.

Plus, the theater itself is stunning. The Grand is one of the region’s premier performing arts centers. During the COVID-19 pandemic it underwent a complete renovation making it even more of a destination. It’s like being inside a major city theater right there in Wilmington!

By the way, what's up next in Wilmington?

UP NEXT: Kinky Boots Also Returns to Wilmington, Del in May

I think I’m most excited for what’s hitting Wilmington, Del May 8 through the 10th, 2026. The TONY Award winning show FINALLY returns to Wilmington.

Set in a shoe factory in England, this TONY Award winning show is THE uplifting inspirational story of love and acceptance that we all need.

You'll LOVE the soundtrack because the Tony-winning score was created by the iconic Cyndi Lauper. The hilarious "uplifting book (was written) by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein" as well, by the way.

You're DEFINITELY going to want to see this show. Click here for more info and to check out ticketing info.



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