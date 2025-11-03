Halloween is over, and poof, it feels like the holiday season is here. Everyone's talking about turkeys, Christmas decorations, Hanukkah, and other festive events.

Pine Creek Miniature Golf is doing a drive-thru holiday light show again this year

Pine Creek Miniature Golf has already announced it will be doing its holiday drive-thru light show once again this year.

The dazzling event was just announced on Facebook.

It opens for the season on November 28

The post reads, "We are pleased to announce the return of our Holiday Light Drive Thru this year. Pine Creek's 2nd annual holiday light drive-thru is scheduled to take place from 11/28/25 to 12/30/25, seven days a week, from 5-9 PM."

It's only $25 a car, so load up your family and friends and experience and festive mix of traditional and new lights and decorations.

Put the kids in their pajamas, grab some snacks, pour hot chocolate in a thermos, and head to Pine Creek Miniature Golf, where you're usually trying to get a hole in one, but starting soon, you'll be giddy with excitement that the holidays are almost here.

The ride through the lights is over a mile long, so there's plenty of time to start a holiday sing-along in your car of your favorite holiday carols.

No buses or extra-large vehicles are allowed

Just a little reminder, there are no buses allowed at this site, or any really big vehicles.

The 2nd Annual Pine Creek Miniature Golf Holiday Light Drive Thru is opening Saturday, November 28 and runs through Tuesday, December 30.

It will be open from 5 - 9 PM, 7 days a week.

