A well-known and loved area restaurant is officially opening a second location this week, as seen on Facebook.

Angie's Luncheonette was destroyed by fire in October 2024

Local eatery, Angie's Luncheonette, has been trying to catch its breath since an unfortunate fire tore through the beloved Bordentown City restaurant back in October.

At the time, the owner, Juan Miguel Pelaez, told NBC 10 News that he hoped to rebuild after being in business for 17 years.

"I hope it doesn't end today. I'm just waiting to see if we can rebuild it back again. I really miss my place. That was everything to me."

Fast forward a few months and the announcement came via Facebook of a new Angie's location.

It's not too far from the original restaurant.

Angie's Luncheonette 2 is opening in Yardville

Introducing Angie's Luncheonette 2, in Dover Park Plaza, in the Yardville section of Hamilton Township.

The post read, "Hey everyone. Thank you so much for your patience, it's been a crazy long few months, but the wait is over!! We are so excited to announce the Grand Opening of Angie's Luncheonette 2! Please come out and join us on Thursday May 1st at 9am for the cutting of the ribbon at 23 Sunnybrae Blvd. Yardville, NJ 08620. Hope to see you there and we can't wait to serve you all again soon!"

We first heard this new location would be coming soon back in February.

Owner is working on rebuilding the original Angie's Luncheonette in Bordentown City

If you're wondering if and when the original Angie's Luncheonette in Bordentown City will open, the restaurant said in the comments of the post that they got good news and are working on rebuilding.

No word yet though on a reopening date.

In the meantime, you can enjoy Angie's Luncheonette 2 in Yardville.

