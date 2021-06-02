Bordentown Police Department is Giving Out Free Ice Cream

The Bordentown Police Department will be handing out tickets in the next coming months so, if you ride a bike, roller skate or ride a skateboard, you better be on the lookout.

The tickets are not actually tickets that you will be required to pay or make an appearance in court, but more of a ticket for some free ice cream treats. It's apart of Operation Safe Summer to promote helmet wearing on bikes, roller skates and skateboards for those 17 and younger.

The Bordentown Creamery is the ice cream partner of Bordentown Police and once you get your "ticket" for wearing your helmet, you take it to be redeemed at Smilie's Sweet Spot. Wear your helmets so Bordentown Police notice and give you a ticket.

For more info, please visit the Bordentown Township Police Facebook Page.

Wearing a bike helmet is so important for children and also for adults. I ride my mountain bike around town and I usually stick to trails and local roads, but there are a few times when I have to cross some busy streets and I do get a little nervous that a car may run into me.

Not only do I fear cars running into me, but there have been times where either a shoelace or my pants get caught in the pedal and I've fallen. I just scraped up my arm a little bit, but if I were to flip over and land on my head, it would have been bad because I wasn't wearing a helmet.

I know some think they don't need to wear a helmet, but they really do. Anything can happen while you're riding a bike, especially when you're listening to music or just in the zone. Those distractions can lead to some bad accidents. This is why Bordentown Police wants to keep the bike riders in their community safe. These ice cream tickets are a fantastic idea.