Whoa! Boston Market will be forced to stop operations at all restaurants across the state of New Jersey, essentially effective immediately it sounds like.

The order to close the stores comes from the New Jersey Department of Labor ( NJDOL), which says they found multiple violations of workers' rights.

The company owes more than $600,000 in wages to at least 314 workers across New Jersey, they say. Additional penalties and fees appear to total $2.5 million, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor.

It all started back in November 2022 when a worker at a store in Hamilton Township, NJ (Mercer County) filed a complaint with state officials.

The investigation found issues statewide of unpaid wages, a failure to pay minimum wage, failure to maintain sick leave records, and more. You can more about the state's findings here.

What's Next for Boston Market in New Jersey?

Boston Market has reportedly appealed the stop-work order, but a hearing will be scheduled on the matter within a week.

The New Jersey Department of Labor can asses penalties of $5,000 per day against an employer who conducts business in violation of the order. The order may be lifted if the back wages and penalties have been paid.

In our area, the order does include the store on Olden Avenue in Ewing, NJ.

Here's a complete list of the New Jersey Boston Market locations that were issued a stop work order:

491 Ridge Rd, North Arlington, NJ 07031

314 Essex Street, Lodi, NJ 07644

180 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07602

21-20 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

321 Broad Street, Ridgefield, NJ 07657

20 Wycoff Avenue, Waldwick, NJ 07463

395 NJ-17, Mahwah, NJ 07430

175 Kinderkamack Road, Emerson, NJ 07630

275 Livingston Street, North Vale, NJ 07647

471 Central Avenue, East Orange, NJ 07018

247 NJ-10 East, Succasunna, NJ 07876

332 Route 10 West, East Hanover, NJ 07936

1160 US-46, Clifton, NJ 07012

1342 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07012

523 Chestnut Street Union, NJ 07083

770 Route 33, Hamilton, NJ 08619

1729 N. Olden Avenue, Ewing Township, NJ 08638

300 Rt-18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816

878 US Rt. 1 North Bound, Edison, NJ 08817

1560 St. Georges Avenue, Avenel, NJ 07001

4159 US 9, Howell, NJ 07731

1103 Broad Street, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702

900 Easton Avenue #165, Somerset, NJ 08873

514 High Street, Mt. Holly, NJ 08060

5716 Blackhorse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012

891 Hurffville Road, Woodbury, NJ 08096

301 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360