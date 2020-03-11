Comcast Spectator has announced plans to close the Wells Fargo Center through the end of March. This means that both tonight Dan + Shay concert and Friday's Billie Eilish concert. Thursday's Dan + Shay concert has been rescheduled for Monday, September 28. An updated date for the Billie Eilish concert has not been announced yet, but Live Nation is reportedly planning on suspending all tours. The band also made an official statement on their Facebook page, apologizing to fans for the rescheduled date, but mentions they are looking forward to returning to Philadelphia later this year:

Earlier this morning, Fox29's Steve Keeley says he saw tour buses leaving the arena, and believed they were related to Dan + Shay's concert.

Again, there is NO additional information regarding the status of Friday's Billie Eilish concert at the venue. We have reached out to representatives for an update.

Officials were originally encouraging anyone who felt ill (and those with underlying health conditions) to consider not attending the shows.

"The health and safety of Wells Fargo Center attendees is a top priority," officials say. "We’ve strengthened our already very rigorous sanitation processes and procedures throughout the arena before, during, and after each event."

If you are feeling ill or if you have underlying health conditions, they are advising you to consider "not attending" the events, they say. You can reach the Wells Fargo Center's customer service center by calling them at 1-800-298-4200.

We have reached out to the Comcast Spectator, who operates the venue at the Wells Fargo Center for an update, but we have not received an official update at this time.

The City of Philadelphia recommended that the public avoid gatherings of over 5,000 people, the Inquirer reports.

The city has stopped short of calling on the cancelation of those events, but the Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley asked organizations to encourage their attendees to stay home instead of attending large scale events.

As a result of the recommendations, the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade has also been canceled.