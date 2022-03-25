Boxing and Fitness Studio Now Open in Quaker Bridge Mall

There's something new in Quaker Bridge Mall that you might like. Today (Friday, March 25th) was the Grand Opening of Results Boxing and Fitness.

It's located on the Lower Level of the mall near JCPenney. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon with the Mayor of Lawrence, John Ryan, and there will be a Grand Opening Celebration tomorrow night (Saturday, March 26th) from 7:30pm - 9pm. Make sure to stop by and check it out. It's for the whole family...adults, children and teens are welcome.

It's described as a "30, 40, or 50 minute high intensity full body workout that builds strength and confidence with powerful boxing sequences using Aqua Bag Technology." They have Fit 3D Bodyscan technology that will track your success. Check out the website by clicking here.

They offer group classes or private training and have boxing for kids and teens. No experience necessary...go, train, have fun, and get an awesome workout. Check out the programs by clicking here. If you'd like to give it a try for free, click here and fill out the interest form (tap the Try it Free red button).

The Quaker Bridge Mall studio makes Results Boxing's 4th location. The other studios are in the Brunswick Square Mall in East Brunswick, the Livingston Mall, and the Rockaway Commons Mall.

It's cool to see some new places opening in Quaker Bridge Mall since the pandemic left a few vacancies.

Quaker Bridge Mall is located on Route 1 North in Lawrence Township, New Jersey.

