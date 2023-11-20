A brand new store is now open at the Quaker Bridge Mall and it’s a perfect spot to grab some of those Christmas gifts checked off your list.

The store is located on the second level of the mall and specializes in all-natural bath and beauty products. When you first walk in, it feels like you have just walked into a bakery or a candy store. From soaps to bath bombs this place has it all and is a great addition to the Quaker Bridge Mall.

94.5 PST 94.5 PST loading...

Splash has only been open for about 3 weeks or so now and I can only imagine it will be swarming with shoppers as the holidays approach. All of the products use only natural ingredients so you’ll for sure be able to find the perfect gift for everyone this holiday season. A lot of the products are made from soy and other natural ingredients from what I can tell.

94.5 PST 94.5 PST loading...

Not only were the bath bombs and specialty bars of soap some of the most amazing I’ve ever seen, but there was a make-your-own candle bar which I thought was such a cool feature especially if you have kids who want to get in touch with their creative side.

How the make-your-own candle cart worked was there were different colored wax shavings that you could mix and match into your very own candle that you could take home and meltdown.

94.5 PST 94.5 PST loading...

Also, there were other candles that looked like pieces of art in all different kinds of scents and styles. If you’re looking for the perfect gift this holiday season or are just in the Quaker Bridge Mall, you have to check out this amazing new store. It’s located on the second level between Game Stop and Pepper Palace, also across from Starbucks and Garage.

