David Bradley Chocolatier is back in Quaker Bridge Mall for the 2023 holiday season. You can grab all your chocolate favorites for gifts, holiday parties, or heck, keep it all for yourself. It will be open until December 31st.

The popular shop is headquartered off Route 130 in Windsor but is making getting your hands on their heavenly chocolate even easier once again this year. While you're doing your holiday shopping in the mall, stop by and check out all of the tasty treats.

David Bradley Chocolatier Pop-Up Shop Near Apple Store on Lower Level

It's a pop-up shop on the lower level of the mall, near the Apple store. You can't miss it. You'll be able to smell the deliciousness. It's been a huge success in years past, so don't wait to shop for the best selection.

The David Bradley Chocolatier pop-up shop is stocked with creative gifts for everyone on your holiday list. The owner of David Bradley Chocolatier filled me in on the sweet details.

David Bradley Chocolatier Has Barbie-Themed Chocolates

For Barbie fans there are Barbie chocolates like blow dryers, heels, and lots of pink Barbie-designed chocolates like Oreos and more.

The bacon lover on your holiday list will love the bacon-flavored candy canes. The candy canes also come in pickle, macaroni & cheese, sour cream and onion and more flavors. There's candy flavored like pizza and even kale.

David Bradley Chocolatier Also Offers Scented Candles

They have a big selection of candles scented like Dunkin' Donuts coffee, Starbucks, beer, hot dogs, bagels, and more. Such unique treats and gifts are so much fun.

Of course, there are lots of holiday-themed chocolates too.

Go check it all out. You won't be able to resist those yummy treats. Chocolate makes such a great gift for the holidays...or anytime.

Once again, the David Bradley Chocolatier pop-up shop in Quaker Bridge Mall (Route 1 North in Lawrence Township) is located on the lower level, two stores away from the Apple Store.

David Bradley's chocolate factory (yes, they have an actual chocolate factory, everything is made from scratch) is located at 92 North Main Street in Windsor, NJ (just off Route 130). Stop by and watch them make the chocolate, it's really cool.

Happy holidays!

