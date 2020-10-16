Topgolf in Mt. Laurel Just Added an Angry Birds Game

Topgolf in Mt. Laurel, NJ just announced that it has added a new Angry Birds game at its facility.

Topgolf says it has partnered with video game developer Rovio to create a new game based on Angry Birds.

Topgolf says players use birds (i.e. golf balls) to "smash down structures, defeat pigs, and earn as many points and stars as possible."

Topgolf opened near Centerton Square in Mt. Laurel in Oct. 2018. Earlier this year, it was forced to temporarily close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but reopened at the end of June.

Topgolf Mt. Laurel is open Mon-Sun 10am-midnight. The facility says it has implemented the following measures to ensure the safety of its customers and employees:

Guests are required to wear facemasks at Topgolf Mt. Laurel. (See below for more details).

Guests are required to maintain social distancing guidelines in common areas of the facility and there is a limit of 6 people per hitting bay.

Bays are 11 feet apart and have protective dividers between them.

"Golf clubs, golf balls, game screens and other frequently touched bay surfaces will be disinfected between each group."

Employees are required to take part in health checks prior to shifts and to wear facemasks will working.

According to topgolf.com, there are almost 60 locations in the U.S. and 2 in New Jersey. In addition to the Mt. Laurel location, there is also a Topgolf in Edison.