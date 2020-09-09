BREAKING: 3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Reported in New Jersey Overnight

Did you feel it while you were sleeping? A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was reported at 2 am just east of Freehold (Monmouth County).

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the quake on its website. They say a 3.1 magnitude earthquake occurred 2 KM (1.2 miles) to the south southeast of Freehold, NJ. The quake was 3 miles deep, which scientists say is relatively shallow. As a result, the quake was felt by many across a relatively wide area.

Composite via USGS.gov

Reports on social media showed that the quake was felt across our area to varying degrees. Countless residents in Hamilton (Mercer County) tell us they felt it, and those into Bucks County (including Fairless HIlls) reported they felt the quake as well.

This map from the USGS shows reports from across the area have already trickled in regarding the overnight earthquake.:

USGS.gov

No injuries were immediately reported in the area.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app



This is a developing story. We'll have more details this morning.