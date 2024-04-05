Rare 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake — Centered in Hunterdon County, NJ — Felt Across Northeast

A very rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocked much of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York.

With reports that the quake, which struck around 10:23 a.m. on Friday, was felt as far away as Boston, Mass., and Baltimore, Maryland.

There were no immediate reports of any damage across the area, though as a precaution several structural inspections are underway across the region.

Friday's Earthquake Was Centered in Hunterdon County, NJ

Friday's 4.8 magnitude earthquake was centered in Hunterdon County, NJ.

The quake's epicenter was reported between the towns of Whitehouse Station, Califon and Lebanon, NJ with a depth of 3 miles, the USGS says.

READ MORE: Videos Show New Jersey Earthquake

It marks the third largest in the Northeast in the last 50 years, the US Geological Survey says. In fact, the largest since the 1700s to hit New Jersey.

New Jersey Earthquake Map 2024 USGS loading...

Videos of the rattling were posted across the region.

Structural Inspections Underway Across Pennsylvania and New Jersey

As a precaution, safety inspections have been reported across the entire region.

Flights have resumed at all of the major airports in the area following a brief ground stop as crews inspected airports.

Additionally, train service throughout the region has been delayed. AMTRAK says an inspection of the Northeast Regional Rail is ongoing at this time, and as a result, all travel is subject to delays.

Service on SEPTA is running as crews inspect for any possible safety issues, though none have been reported. PATCO has also resumed normal service following a brief disruption as a precaution Friday morning.

"New Yorkers should go about their normal day," New York City's Mayor Eric Adams said at a midday press conference.

Aftershocks Possible Across New Jersey & Pennsylvania

Meanwhile, New Jersey's governor Phil Murphy is warning that aftershocks are possible following today's seismic event.



In fact, a 2.0 magnitude aftershock was already reported around 11:20 a.m. in just a few miles to the south of the initial quake.

The U.S. Geological Survey says there is about a 45% chance that aftershocks with a magnitude of at least 3.0 will occur within the week. The odds, however, of a quake with a magnitude larger than a 5.0 is slim, the USGS says.

