A 4.0 Magnitude Aftershock Felt in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York Friday Evening

If you felt the ground shaking once again this evening, you were not alone. The area just experienced its largest aftershock since Friday's initial quake.

The USGS just confirmed that a 4.0 aftershock was reported in New Jersey just before 6:00 p.m. It was centered near Gladstone, NJ, which is only a short distance from Friday's initial quake, in the Lebanon, NJ area.

Reports across New Jersey, Philadelphia, and New York all confirmed more shaking this evening.

It was immediately acknowledged by multiple public agencies — including New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy who urged residents to only use 911 for emergencies:

Additionally, the NYC Office of Emergency Management said they experienced the shaking at their facility.

The New York Office of Emergency Management this update on social media:

The Empire State Building's account on X.com (formerly known as Twitter) appeared to acknowledge the shaking as well with a sense of humor:

Reports on social media said that this evening's aftershock was the strongest one of the day. As many as 7 to 8 smaller shocks were reported through the afternoon.

Aftershocks are typical following a seismic event such as this, scientists say.

Friday morning's initial 4.8 magnitude quake was centered around Lebanon, NJ.

Officials continue to remind us that we may experience aftershocks for a few more days.

The threat to the public in terms of any damage is expected to remain low.