‘The O.C.’ Star Samaire Armstrong Claims Black Lives Matter Is a ‘Terrorist Organization,’ Reveals Why She’s Voting for Trump

Actress Samaire Armstrong is under fire for calling the Black Lives Matter movement a “one billion dollar domestic terrorist organization.”

The former O.C. star, who played semi-recurring character Anna Stern on the hit teen series between 2003 and 2006, shared a series of controversial Instagram posts this week, beginning on Tuesday (September 15), when she bared her thoughts on the Black Lives Matter protests, Antifa, recent calls to defund the police, her stance on Trump’s 2020 campaign and more.

In one post, Armstrong asked her followers to not support defunding the police. “BLM has taken us by our heart, has manipulated our mind and contorted our values,” she claimed in an Instagram caption.

“This is a act of warfare at the hands of Marxist criminals, ‘woke’ white, angsty uneducated #ANTIFA, who do not have the bandwidth to navigate an indoor golf course, let alone life,” she continued, going on to call the supporters “manipulative criminals” and “puppets of an agenda.”

She also shared her belief that the BLM movement is funded by “white guilt, celebrity endorsement, and corporate pandering.”

In a follow up post, she wrote that “Black lives, they matter,” but claimed that the organization itself is a “fascist far-left mob” and that there is currently a “war on democracy.”

“As our great president said, ‘there are very fine people on both sides,’” she added, referencing President Donald Trump’s controversial statement comparing the neo-Nazis of the 2017 Charlottesville rally, where a woman was murdered by a white supremacist, to anti-racism counter-protestors.

Armstrong also revealed that she will be voting for Trump in the upcoming 2020 presidential election, and claimed that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is a “pendering,” “walking corpse.” In a separate video, she talked about her reasoning behind her upcoming vote for Trump.

In another Instagram post, Armstrong shared a screenshot of an article published by Metro concerning her recent Instagram posts.

“I said what I said,” she captioned the article. “Prove me wrong. Because I believe in equality; KKK is a domestic terrorist group. ANTIFA is a domestic terrorist group. Any others?”

In her Instagram Story on Thursday (September 17), Armstrong doubled down on her pro-Trump, anti-BLM stance, calling any press coverage of her statements attacks on behalf of the “media mob.”