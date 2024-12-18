Win a Car Pass to the Celebration of Lights Holiday Light Show at Bridgeport Speedway

There's still time to enjoy the holiday vibes at Bridgeport Motorsports Park, and 94.5 PST has your chance to win your way in for free to this incredible light show!

There is still time to get the family in the car to experience this all-new breathtaking drive-through light show this holiday season.

In fact, families from across South Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware are experiencing the magic of the Celebration of Lights, running now through December 29.

They've transformed the iconic Speedway into a true winer wonderland with over 1.25 miles of vibrant displays (located just off I-295 in Logan Township).

They're open nightly through December 29th (closed Christmas Day). Tickets are on sale by clicking here.For more details and hours, check them out online.

But enter for your chance to win a FREE car pass for the show on December 27th right here:

94.5 PST's Standard Contest rules apply. Open to residents of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Contest runs thought 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 22. Five (5) randomly selected winners will be contacted on Monday to receive one (1) pass valid for a car entry on the evening of Friday, December 27th only.

Good luck from your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!