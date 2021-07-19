Brio Italian Grille Re-Opening in Quaker Bridge Mall

Great news. Brio Italian Grille will be re-opening in Quaker Bridge Mall soon, according to the restaurant's official website.

I have to be honest, I heard the rumor that it was opening again, but I didn't believe it. How many restaurants close and then open back up again as the same thing?

Not many. But, in this case, that's exactly what's happening.

I called the restaurant to get the details and the rumor is confirmed, the re-opening date is Thursday, August 12th.

The lovely woman I spoke with on the phone assured me that your Brio favorites would be returning like their Bruschetta Sampler, the Gorgonzola Lamb Chops appetizer, and the Tuscan Grilled Pork Chops. Sounds great to me.

I immediately texted my friends to share the news. One of my friends used to love going there for Happy Hour with her husband. She was so excited for future date nights again soon. I used to meet friends there quite a bit for GNO (Girls Night Out)...the food is fabulous. Plus, there's are pretty lights strung outside for cute, outdoor dining.

If you remember, Brio Italian Grille is located near The Cheesecake Factory. It has an outdoor, parking lot entrance, and an indoor, mall entrance, located outside of JCPenney, near the escalator.

Brio Italian Grille will be open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner, offering dine in, pick up, curbside, and delivery.

The address is 3320 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ (Quaker Bridge Mall). The phone number is (609) 789-0115.

Looking for a job? Brio is HIRING. Click here for the details.

PS. On the Brio website, it also says the Freehold Raceway Mall location is coming soon too (3710 Route 9 South, Freehold, NJ). Not sure of an exact re-opening date yet.

Welcome back, Brio. I can't wait to get reacquainted.

