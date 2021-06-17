Bristol SEPTA Station Set To Get $30 Million Renovation

Now that things are starting to look a little normal again public transportation will start to get back to being busy as people will start using it for work or school.

It was stated on Buck County Courier Times that SEPTA is ready to do a huge upgrade project to the Bristol station. In case you weren't aware, the Bristol station was first built in 1911. According to Bucks County Courier Times, this upgrade that the Bristol SEPTA station will get will benefit everyone with disabilities because at the moment it does not have any access for them.

We learned that this project at the Bristol station will take a couple of years to be complete. Bucks County Courier Times made it known that it will be a 30 million dollar project to renovate "its old and outdated Bristol train station."

Bristol Council President, Ralph DiGuiseppe, told Buck County Courier Times that he was never in favor of having elevators for those with disabilities because of "the possibility of vandalism and public urination, and instead favored ADA-compliant ramps."

Levittown Now also reported that Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick mentioned that renovations will have “improved stairways, new canopies, and high-quality platform shelters are welcome amenities." This is all to make the ride "from Bristol Station more pleasant and convenient."

The Bristol station is located at 790 Washington Street. Bristol, PA 19007. On SEPTA’s website it stated that the Bristol Station has "6 bike racks are available, accommodating a total of 12 bicycles" for those that would like to leave their bicycle at the station.