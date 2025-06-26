The Philadelphia region’s largest transit agency has been warning us for months that we could be facing massive cuts to service, and today that possibility came even closer to becoming a reality. So we’re all wondering: just how bad will it be? And can anything be done to stop it?

SEPTA Approves Massive Cuts & Fare Increases

SEPTA officials voted unanimously today to pass the proposed 45% service cuts and drastic fare increases. The changes would start as early as August 24th, as they face a massive budget shortfall. In fact, they say they’re facing a $213 million deficit next year.

“This is a vote none of us wanted to take,” SEPTA Board Chair Kenneth Lawrence Jr. said. “We have worked hard as an Authority to prevent this day from coming because we understand the impact it will have on our customers and the communities we serve."

Just How Bad Will the Cuts to SEPTA’s Service Be?

Under the proposal the changes would happen in three waves essentially:

Starting on August 24, SEPTA would begin cutting service. These cuts would affect about 20% of the current network starting in August. That includes: 32 bus routes being completely eliminated. Plus, services across the system (buses, trains and regional rails) would face reduced frequency. Even express service to the stadium complex would be cut. There would even be less frequent trains on the highly traveled Broad Street Line.

READ MORE: SEPTA Installs Incredible High-Tech Gates to Prevent Fare Evasion

Starting in September, customers would begin feeling the changes in their wallets. That’s because under the plan they’d face a 21.5% fare increase — meaning the base fare would increase to $2.90 in September.

The final round of cuts would hit SEPTA riders on January 1. That’s when they’ll see five regional rail lines eliminated, more bus routes slashed, and a 9 p.m. curfew on all remaining services.

SEPTA Trains The cuts are being described as a "doomsday" plan for the area's largest transit agency. It could be catastrophic for commuters and the economy. Photo by Noah Cote on Unsplash loading...

In total, SEPTA would face a 45% reduction in service over the next six months.

SEPTA Continues To Battle It Out in Harrisburg for Funding

SEPTA officials have been working with state lawmakers to push for increased public funding from the state budget. It’s been a hot button issue for lawmakers in Harrisburg. Some lawmakers from other parts of the state have argued that it shouldn’t be statewide taxpayers’ responsibility to foot the bill for SEPTA in the Philadelphia region. While others have argued that it has effects on the entire state’s economy.

READ MORE: Iconic 'Always Sunny' Bar Closes in Philly's Old City

Just last year Pennsylvania’s Governor Josh Shapiro was able to direct $150 million from federal highway funding to help offset SEPTA’s losses for this fiscal year.

What Happens Next for SEPTA?

Today’s vote was essential as the transit agency heads toward their July 1st budget. However, if state lawmakers eventually find funding for SEPTA in their 2026 budget, the board could make amendments and be able to save services, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch told the media.

However, that window of time is pretty tight.

"They could take a vote to come back and amend it (the budget) so that those cuts wouldn't go into place. But we don't have a whole lot of time to work with,” he said.

You can visit SEPTA's page on the funding crisis for more information on how this could affect your commute.