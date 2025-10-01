Safety concerns could force the area's largest transit system to suspend more than half of their Regional Rail fleet. This is according to an urgent warning issued today by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Why Is the NTSB Issuing a Warning to SEPTA?

The NTSB's warning to SEPTA comes following a series of multiple fires involving SEPTA's Silverliner IV railcars. We've seen five fires reported across the region in the past year. No passengers have been seriously hurt, but the incidents have sparked a federal investigation.

The Silverliner IV railcars are used on SEPTA's regional rail service across the region.

These passenger carrying coaches represent 225 of SEPTA's total fleet of 390 railcars on their regional rail system, they say.

Officials have been reminding passengers and local officials that their fleet is in desperate need of funding to improve service. This fleet has not been refurbished since its original redeployment in the mid-1970s.

What Does the NTSB Warning for SEPTA Mean?

SEPTA has been working on a plan to replace their fleet, but as they've had issues with their capital funding in recent years, it may not be as likely.

Meanwhile, the NTSB recommends that until the trains are replaced, that SEPTA should implement a plan and monitor the success of their “risk-mitigation” approach to the fleet. This includes provisions for immediately removing the trains from service again if their mitigation fails to prevent future fires.

SEPTA Responds to NTSB Warning

SEPTA says they've already implemented about 40 mitigation measures since the first train fire (which occurred back in February). SEPTA plans on leaving the trainers on the tracks and they plan on following their own safety mitigation procedures (which have been approved by the Federal Railroad Administration FRA).

“Throughout this process we have tightened up all those procedures which is why the incidents have been less frequent," SEPTA's General Manager Scott Sauer said.

Sauer went on to say that replacing the entire fleet would require SEPTA to take out a loan. The entire process would be six to 10 years they say.

“When anyone questioned my concerns and apprehension last month about SEPTA using capital funds for operating costs, this moment is why,” Philadelphia's Mayor Cherelle Parker said. “I have been adamant that Philadelphia and our Southeast Pennsylvania region need to protect and strengthen our capital investments in SEPTA to ensure the safety, reliability, and future of our transit system for the 700,000 people who use SEPTA every day.”

SEPTA Warns of Future Delays

In the meantime, as federal officials and SEPTA reach an agreement on mitigation policies, riders may face delayed and canceled trains, officials warn. It's unclear how frequent those delays could be.